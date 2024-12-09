PORTISHEAD Town may have played twice last week but there was no action for any of the local teams in the Western Football League, owing to the adverse weather conditions.
They put six past Welton Rovers on the evening of Tuesday, December 3 in the league before then scoring the same total in a FA Vase victory over Okehampton Argyle, of the South West Peninsula League Premier East, on Saturday, 7.
BUCKLAND Athletic were scheduled to visit Barnstaple Town in the WFL as they continue to cross paths with fellow high-flyers, a game that didn’t go ahead.
Ivybridge Town had no game on the calendar anyway and were unable to find a friendly, making it three weekends in a row without any action for Wayne Gamble’s greens.
The only two midweek matchups come from the Les Phillips Cup, meaning that Buckland and Ivybridge will head into their next games sitting in sixth and 12th respectively.
Dan Hart’s Bucks welcome Oldland Abbotonians to Homers Heath on the 14th, a team eight places and 10 points behind them in the standings.
Ivybridge meanwhile will travel to Shepton Mallet, who are seventh and behind Buckland only on goal difference. The pair met back in mid-September and a goal from Joel Sisson separated the pair at Erme Valley.
Buckland have also already played the reverse of their weekend fixture and also lost by a single goal, coming back in August and administering the first of just four defeats on them for this campaign to date.
Other Western Football League games coming up include Barnstaple Town (2nd) vs Paulton Rovers (10th), St Blazey (18th) vs Ilfracombe Town (15th) at Blaise Park and league leaders Brixham AFC travelling to AFC Stoneham in the FA Vase.
Ivybridge will visit the Bucks at Homers on Saturday January, 4.