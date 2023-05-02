All the players had to give shots to their opponents with Liz Stewart having to give nine! The matches were played in a friendly but competitive manner. The results were close with five of the seven matches finishing 2-1. The match resulted in a draw, 3 1/2 to 3 1/2, Liz Stewart, Heather Spencer and Melanie Adcock winning their matches and Liz Sharman halving hers. Thank you also to the reserve, Gill Hicks, for her support throughout the day. Report from Pam Adams, President’s Team captain.