Fords took a 479–428 victory over Offcuts. Although the sides were evenly matched early on, the third and fourth ends saw Fords surge ahead. Offcuts responded well with a 71 on the sixth end against 51, but the ninth ended their hopes when Fords hit 72 against 37. Top scorers were Steve Wakeham with 90 and Paul Trant with 87 for Fords, while the best score of the match came from Offcuts’ Les Harding on 91.