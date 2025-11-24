The Totnes Skittles League delivered another competitive week of bowling across both the women’s and men’s fixtures, with tight contests, standout individual performances.
In the women’s division, Meadowbrook came out on top against Odd Westons with a 308–280 victory. Meadowbrook held a steady advantage throughout, helped by a standout performance from Cherry Paul, who scored 88 with two spares. For Odd Westons, Val McGall impressed with 78 and an 18 spare. A determined final end of 46 gave Odd Westons hope of closing the gap, but Meadowbrook had already done enough to secure the win.
Gems and All Stars produced the only draw of the round, finishing level on 288–288. All Stars looked set for victory until the last end, when Elaine stepped up for the Gems and delivered a decisive 17 to tie the match. Top scorers were Dianna Davis with 86 for the Gems and Lorraine Edmonds with 81 for the All Stars.
Outsiders continued their strong form with a 319–280 win over Diamonds. Outsiders dominated the spare count with eight compared with Diamonds’ three, using that consistency to pull ahead. Sam Hodge led the scoring for the Outsiders with 89, narrowly ahead of teammate Margaret Saxon on 88. For the Diamonds, Sonia Edwards scored 79 and Tracey Slatter added 78, but the gap proved too large to overturn.
Fordetts secured a 275–260 win over Alley Cats in a low-scoring game with only three spares between the two teams. Fordetts kept control from the start and held their lead through to the finish. The top scorer for Alley Cats was Sara Neville with 68, and their only spare came from Emma Saunders with 67. For Fordetts, the highest scorer was Sarah Life with 77.
In the men’s fixtures, Woodpeckers overturned an early deficit to defeat TRFC 463–443. TRFC were ahead until the sixth end, when Woodpeckers hit a pivotal 63 against TRFC’s 48 and took control. They maintained their momentum to finish 20 pins in front. Top scorers for TRFC were Mike Edmonds with 81 and Tim Finch with 80, while Woodpeckers were led by Simon Sutcliffe on 85 and Duncan Chapman on 84.
Fords took a 479–428 victory over Offcuts. Although the sides were evenly matched early on, the third and fourth ends saw Fords surge ahead. Offcuts responded well with a 71 on the sixth end against 51, but the ninth ended their hopes when Fords hit 72 against 37. Top scorers were Steve Wakeham with 90 and Paul Trant with 87 for Fords, while the best score of the match came from Offcuts’ Les Harding on 91.
Bullets powered to a 495–437 win over Wasp, backed by 10 spares and big scoring throughout. A strong 64 end built early control, and a 65 on the eighth sealed a 58-pin victory. Top scorers were Sean Prowse on 90 and Simon Prowse on 88, while Wasp’s best came from Anthony Lugger on 84.
The round concluded with Miller's beating Wrecks 450–435 in a tight encounter. Both sides finished with five spares and identical final ends of 52, but Miller’s accumulated advantage across the match gave them the win. For the Wrecks, the top scorer was David Westaway with 91 and three spares, while the Millers were led by AJ Bligh with 89 and two spares.
Comments
