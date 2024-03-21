The first race is off at 1pm, which is the Michael Pannell of Pannell Commercials-sponsored Members race, which include two entries from the Dean Summersby team looking to be well fancied in the betting arena. These include Young Buck an ex Newton Abbot Hunter Chase winner with the new team, and an ex-Paul Nicholls-trained winner under rules, having the booking of Darren Edwards to ride. Also a previous course winner here Liberty Rock also for the Summersby team, looks to have the booking of Charlotte Summersby to ride could turn into a dual between the two.