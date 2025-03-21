ROB Baxter has challenged his Exeter Chiefs to start laying the foundations for future growth ahead of their return to Gallagher Premiership action at Bristol Bears on Saturday (5.30pm).
Having seen their last hope of silverware fall by the wayside last Sunday when they were defeated 48-14 by Bath in the Premiership Rugby Cup final, it’s back to the grind of the top-flight for the Devonians.
A dismal second half display saw Bath run riot at Sandy Park, earning them a first trophy in 17 years, whilst leaving the Chiefs to pick up the pieces on what has been a mediocre campaign to date.
Baxter, though, believes a strong conclusion in the Premiership can not only help lift the club’s spirits, but create the building blocks for next season, where already he is piecing together a new-look squad with the confirmed arrivals of international stars Tom Hooper, Joseph Dweba and Stephen Varney.
Other big-names are rumoured to be in the pipeline, whilst a glut of the club’s rising stars have also put pen to paper in recent weeks, ensuring the future looks a lot brighter than some would have you believe.
For now, though, the focus is on the Bears and with Rob Hunter stepping up to take over as head coach in place of Ali Hepher, a wind of change - on and off the field - appears to be blowing ahead of their short trek up the M5.
“You can’t run away from the fact that we’re disappointed with the outcome [on Sunday],” said Baxter. “I think we were all disappointed how the second half got away from us so quickly, but we’ve talked about it openly as a group this week.
“Yes, it hurt me watching us fall away like we did - and we can dress it up as much as we like, but we can never allow ourselves to be in the position where people question our commitment or if we care enough. We have to address that amongst ourselves. Our intention moving forward is that it doesn’t happen again in any shape or form.
“We have to get better and put it behind us, of course, but we also need to remember we won our last Gallagher Premiership game.”
Baxter continued: “The simple goal for us to set now is why not try to be the most improved team in the league across this last block of games? We clearly need to get better, we need to improve, and we’re setting pretty significant goals in that regard.
“I’m expecting the players to really buy-in to training and play a lot better as we look to improve and move through the rest of the year. That’s what we have to do, we have to set ourselves achievable goals. We want to lay solid foundations for where we want to be going forward. That’s going to be our main priority.”
Hamstring injuries to both Tom Wyatt and Ethan Roots mean both men are set for a spell on the sidelines, so Baxter is forced into change in his starting line-up.
Dan John is set to make his first Premiership appearance of the season, taking over from Wyatt at full-back, while other changes to the back division see Henry Slade return from England duty to start at centre alongside Will Rigg, whilst there is a new half-back pairing of Tom Cairns and Ben Coen, the latter set for his first-ever appearance in the top flight.
In the pack, it’s easier to say who remains in place from last Sunday. Lock Christ Tshiunza and Greg Fisilau are the sole survivors, meaning there are starting spots for Will Goodrick-Clarke, Max Norey and Jimmy Roots in the front-row, Dafydd Jenkins is back to captain the side at lock, while in the back-row Martin Moloney and Richard Capstick also get the nod.
On the bench, there is also a first-ever senior call-up for England Under-20s tyro, Kane James.
Exeter Chiefs: Dan John; Paul Brown-Bampoe, Henry Slade, Will Rigg, Josh Hodge; Ben Coen, Tom Cairns; Will Goodrick-Clarke, Max Norey, Jimmy Roots; Dafydd Jenkins (capt), Christ Tshiunza; Martin Moloney, Richard Capstick, Greg Fisilau. Replacements: Jack Yeandle, Scott Sio, Josh Iosefa-Scott, Lewis Pearson, Kane James, Niall Armstrong, Harvey Skinner, Ben Hammersley.