IVYBRIDGE ended a four-match wait for a victory in South West One by winning 43-35 away to bottom side Chew Valley, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.
The last time Ivybridge came out on top was against Sidmouth, who were narrowly beaten 34-32 in week two.
The signs were promising right from the start-up in north Somerset as Ivybridge were 19 points up in as many minutes.
Although there were plenty of peaks and troughs during the game, it was Chew who were always playing catch-up. Going down to 13 men in the second half due to a double sin-binning did not help them.
Ivybridge were 43-21 up going into the last 10 minutes, which were disrupted by a succession of injuries. Chew cashed in with a couple of converted tries, but the second was so late there was no time to restart.
Neil Thomson, the senior team manager at Ivybridge, felt that getting away to a racing start generated the sort of momentum that had been lacking in recent games.
“In that first 15-20 minutes we played some of our best rugby of the season,” said Thomson.
“We had a penalty try first, then a 60-metre interception try up the wing for Dan Skeemer and some great passing and handling for Harry Lakeman to score.
“Three quick tries certainly did a lot for our confidence. We played with a lot of heart after that, putting in the big tackles when it mattered.”
Thomson conceded there were a ‘sloppy’ few minutes at the end when injuries meant plugging gaps with whoever was available from the bench crew.
“We probably had six or seven minutes in each half when we were not at our best, but that’s a big improvement on the 25-30 minutes that it has been,” said Thomson.
Ivybridge’s full list of try scorers, in addition to their penalty try, was Skeemer, Lakeman, Henry Burke, a former Chew player, Dan Collier and Ben Fellows. Fly-half Burke, standing in for the absent Matt Grieveson, landed four conversions and a penalty to take his points tally to 16.
Elsewhere, The Vandals knew they were in for a tough game vs Brixham and so it proved, losing 10-28, writes Stephanie Newman.
The Fisherman did all their scoring in the first half but were unable to get over the whitewash second half, only adding a penalty. Young Max Bryan scored Ivybridge’s try with Aaron Joynt adding the extras.
As a result, they drop to third with Old Techs, who we still have to play, in second on points difference. Brixham are top purely on points difference. No game now for them either until the ninth when they make the trip to play Torquay Athletic 2XV.
Finally to the Colts, who have a couple of weeks off from Merit Table competition and made the trip to play Wadebridge with the Development side. What a game it was, drawing 40 points all close to the end of the game but the Camels managed to conjure a try and conversion before the final whistle.
47-40 was the final score but it was a huge game for the younger lads who showed grit and determination.