IVYBRIDGE RFC bowed out of the Devon Senior Shield at the semi-final stage when they slipped to a 38-29 defeat at Okehampton.
Neither side was at effective full strength for the game, although Okehampton probably had fewer gaps in their starting line-up than the Bridge.
Although Ivybridge were never ahead in the match, it was only in the final 20 minutes that Okehampton ease far enough ahead to feel comfortable.
Prop Callum Arnold went over twice in the first half for Okehampton to point them towards a narrow 19-17 lead at the break. Pat Nash scored the third try and Luke Simmons was two from three off the tee.
Adam Lilley and Adam Northcott were the Ivybridge try scorers. Lilley converted both and a penalty.
Okehampton outscored the Bridge two-one in the early exchanges after the break to go 31-22 up. Richie Friend and Leon Horn were the try scorers for the home side. Simmons added one more conversion.
Lilley claimed a second try in reply for Ivybridge.
A Sam Luxton try, converted by Simmons, put Okehampton out of sight at 38-22 up with 10 minutes to go.
Ivybridge had the final word with a try from Tom Hancocks that Lilley converted.
As a result of this semi-final success, Okehampton will play Crediton in the end-of-season final of the competition.
The Bridge meanwhile return to their relegation fight in South West One this Saturday when they pay a visit to Exmouth. They are currently rock-bottom with three wins and 14 defeats to their name thus far.
Exmouth are third in the table making this upcoming clash a difficult one, but games in the coming weeks against Lydney and Marlborough, another pair in the lower reaches, will prove to be crucial.
Photography by Dave Potter.