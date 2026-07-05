Overcast skies dominate the day across Ivybridge and the surrounding area, with a gentle breeze blowing from the west. The temperature will reach a high of around 26°C, feeling more like 23°C due to the cloud cover. With only a little chance of rain, it's a good day to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air.
As the day progresses, the overcast conditions are expected to persist, with the gentle breeze continuing to blow. This will help keep the temperature feeling comfortable, even as it reaches its peak in the afternoon.
As the evening approaches, the temperature will begin to dip, reaching a low of around 18°C overnight. The skies are expected to remain overcast, with the gentle breeze continuing to blow.
Overall, it's a pleasant day ahead for Ivybridge, with warm temperatures and plenty of cloud cover. Don't forget to pack a light jacket for the evening, and enjoy the fresh air while it lasts.