It's a warm start to the week across Ivybridge and the nearby villages, with a sunny day expected and temperatures reaching 24°C. The gentle breeze from the west will make it feel comfortable, even in the midday sun.
As the day builds to the afternoon high, the sun will continue to shine, with little chance of rain and a gentle breeze. It's a great day to get outdoors and enjoy the local scenery, whether that's a walk in the countryside or a picnic in the park.
As the evening approaches, the temperature will begin to ease, dipping to a low of around 20°C overnight. The skies will remain clear, with a continued gentle breeze, making it a pleasant evening to be out and about.
Overall, it's shaping up to be a fantastic day in Ivybridge, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Don't forget to pack some sun protection, as the UV levels will be high, and make the most of the sunny weather.