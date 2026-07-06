Warmth and sunshine dominate the scene across Ivybridge and the surrounding Devon countryside on this Monday, with a gentle breeze blowing in from the south-west.
As the day unfolds, the morning will bring clear skies and a temperature of around 25°C, feeling comfortable thanks to the gentle breeze, making it a great day to get outdoors and enjoy the scenery.
By the afternoon, the temperature will reach a high of around 28°C, with the sun shining brightly and little chance of rain, so don't forget to pack some sun protection if you're planning on spending time outside.
As the evening draws to a close, the temperature will dip to a low of about 25°C, with the skies remaining clear and the breeze staying light, making for a pleasant end to the day, and a great opportunity to take in the sights and sounds of the area.