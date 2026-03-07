Today is Saturday, March 7 in Ivybridge and skies look overcast. Early morning cloud will linger through the afternoon, with light mist later. Temperatures near 8°C and dipping to about 5°C by nightfall. Fog may appear after dusk, bringing a chance of brief rain in some areas. Expect calmer winds.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain likely in the morning, lingering through midday. Temperatures near 10°C and dropping to about 7°C overnight. Mist might linger in places later, so clouds remain persistent. Occasional light drizzle could break out here and there, but dryness may return late into the evening. Expect overcast conditions.
Monday features more patchy rain throughout daylight hours. Temperatures near 10°C once again, with lows about 8°C in the evening. Cloudy skies remain dominant, and light rain is likely on and off. Some misty spells could develop in the early hours, keeping conditions slightly damp before gentle clearing later on.
Tuesday continues the pattern of unsettled weather, with patchy rain on and off. Temperatures near 9°C, while lows rest about 7°C through the night. Breezy moments might hit, but nothing too extreme. Drizzle remains a possibility late in the day, though occasional breaks in the cloud could brighten things briefly.
Wednesday brings moderate rain at times, with temperatures near 8°C and lows about 5°C. Showers may intensify overnight, keeping conditions fairly wet. Cloud cover appears plentiful, yet brief sunny intervals are possible here and there. Fog or mist might develop during early morning hours, making skies look grey once again.
This article was automatically generated
