Expect patchy rain early today, Sunday, March 15, becoming drizzly by midday. Temperatures close to 9°C might feel cool under cloudy skies. Occasional breaks could allow a glimpse of sunshine, especially in the late afternoon. Light rain remains possible, so conditions might stay slightly damp into the evening.
Tomorrow continues the damp forecast with patchy rain likely again. There could be brighter intervals around midday, but showers may linger. Temperatures about 9°C should dominate, and gentle gusts could move any remaining clouds swiftly. Ivybridge can expect a similar pattern, with mild conditions under overcast periods.
Partly cloudy skies appear on Tuesday, introducing more sunshine as the day progresses. Rainfall appears less likely, with temperatures near 11°C delivering a gentle warmth. The breeze remains modest, offering a calm, pleasant feel.
Sunny conditions persist on Wednesday, with temperatures close to 12°C. Conditions should feel comfortable under clear skies, and any lingering cloud cover is expected to be minimal. Light wind will maintain a welcoming atmosphere, making it likely to stay bright well into the afternoon.
More sunshine arrives Thursday, although the mercury hovers about 11°C. Skies should remain mostly clear, and any passing clouds are unlikely to bring rain. A gentle breeze could drift through in the late afternoon, but conditions remain stable for a serene day.
Friday remains rather settled, with mostly dry conditions. Some intermittent cloud might drift in, but sunny spells are forecast to persist. Temperatures hover near double digits, ensuring a steady mild stretch before the weekend arrives.
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