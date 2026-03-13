Today, Friday, March 13 in Ivybridge will see bursts of rain mixed with occasional flurries in the morning. Snow could linger briefly, but heavier showers are likely by afternoon. Winds may pick up, so conditions stay brisk. Temperatures near 5°C, falling to about 1°C overnight. Changing patterns are possible.
Tomorrow is expected to bring a short spell of morning brightness before light rain settles in. Temperatures about 8°C, dropping near 2°C by night. Cloud cover might disperse briefly, allowing calmer skies later. Winds should ease, creating a quieter evening for places. Light rain remains possible through the early hours.
This weekend may feature occasional rain and mild breeze through the daytime. Temperatures near 9°C, easing to about 5°C overnight. Some drizzle could appear in the morning, but clearer spells are possible later. Overall, a mix of passing clouds and light showers is likely. Expect a warmer feel than earlier.
Monday sees scattered rain with breaks in the cloud. Daytime temperatures near 9°C, while nights linger around 5°C. Damp conditions persist at times, though any snowfall looks unlikely. Moderate breezes can carry a cool edge, so a coat may still be handy. Intervals of lighter rain might return towards evening.
Tuesday should remain mostly dry, with fewer shower risks during the afternoon. Temperatures near 10°C, dipping to about 7°C after sunset. Some late sunshine could break through lingering clouds. Breezes stay gentle, offering a calmer end to the day. Patches of light rain are around, but many spots stay dry.
