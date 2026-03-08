Today is Sunday, March 8, and patchy rain is expected, with foggy spells early on. Temperatures stay near 9°C, along with gentle winds. Overcast skies could break occasionally, but light drizzle may continue through midday, ensuring a damp feel for much of the day.
Tomorrow appears cloudy, with patchy rain nearby and morning haze. Temperatures about 11°C keep conditions mild, though intermittent drizzle could develop. Fog might lift slowly, revealing brief brighter spells later on, but showers remain possible throughout late afternoon, providing a mix of grey skies and fleeting sun.
Tuesday brings stronger winds near 23 mph, along with an elevated chance of rain. Temperatures near 9°C are expected by midday, accompanied by persistent showers in the afternoon. Some partial cloud breaks could appear briefly, but the return of drizzle at night keeps damp weather in place.
Wednesday maintains a rainy pattern and temperatures about 8°C, with fog potentially lingering through morning. Sunny spells might emerge briefly, but gusty winds add a blustery touch. Rain showers vary in intensity, so occasional heavier bursts are possible, making for a consistently unsettled forecast throughout much of the day.
Thursday sees continued unsettled conditions in Ivybridge, with breezy spells and patchy rain. Temperatures near 10°C suggest moderate warmth, although stiff winds may keep skies cloudy. Light drizzle remains likely later in the day, but short dry intervals might offer minimal relief before the damp trend returns overnight. Forecasts indicate potential gusts near 31 mph, maintaining quite a brisk feel through the evening.
This article was automatically generated
