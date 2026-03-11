Today, Wednesday, March 11, brings patchy rain through Ivybridge, with gusty winds adding a breezy accent. Temperatures near 9°C and lows about 5°C may linger throughout daylight hours. Expect occasional breaks in the clouds, though showers remain likely off and on. Evening skies might stay partly cloudy, maintaining a mild, unsettled feel.
Tomorrow delivers moderate rain at times, with brisk winds sweeping across the region. Temperatures near 9°C and lows about 7°C keep conditions relatively mild. Occasional heavier downpours could develop, while thunder cannot be ruled out. By nightfall, clouds dominate, but any lingering rain may lessen in intensity. Gusts might occasionally pick up further, emphasizing the unsettled atmosphere.
Friday may usher in a colder spell, mixing snow and rain in the early hours. Daytime temperatures near 5°C and lows about 2°C introduce a sharper chill, with gusty winds possible. Clouds could remain dense, interspersed by brief drier intervals. Conditions might gradually improve late in the afternoon.
Saturday offers slightly milder weather, though patchy rain lingers on and off. Temperatures near 8°C and lows about 4°C produce a more comfortable range. A few sunny spells might scatter through the day, tempered by occasional cloudy skies. Light winds remain possible through the afternoon, maintaining a relaxed vibe. Towards evening, calmer breezes could settle, promising a quieter night.
This weekend is expected to stay moderate, with Sunday featuring potential drizzle and partial sunshine. Temperatures near 8°C and lows about 5°C maintain a mild setting. Gentle winds could accompany passing showers during the day. As evening unfolds, conditions may become drier, rounding off a variable late-week forecast.
This article was automatically generated
