In Ivybridge, today, Thursday, March 12, is shaping up to be damp with rain on and off. Temperatures near 10°C will keep things mild, dipping to about 7°C by night. Strong breezes may add a brisk feel, so expect a blustery day overall. Showers might intensify later, ensuring a consistently damp atmosphere.
Tomorrow seems chillier, with rain mixing with occasional snow. Afternoon readings might reach about 5°C, while overnight values stay near 2°C. Conditions remain unsettled, so quick changes are possible, bringing brief spells of snow or a passing shower. A brisk wind may continue into the evening. Any sunshine could be fleeting.
This weekend brings a brighter outlook on Saturday, likely offering plenty of sunshine. Peak temperatures hover near 8°C, with morning lows about 3°C. Clouds might gather briefly, but the day looks mostly dry. Light winds are likely, keeping things comfortable. Rain chances remain minimal, making for a fairly settled day.
Sunday is expected to feature occasional rain mixed with some clearing. Daytime figures should reach near 8°C, dipping to about 5°C overnight. Brief drizzle could pop up, but any showers will likely pass quickly. Moderate breezes continue, with calmer moments possible in the late afternoon. Temperatures should remain fairly consistent overall.
Monday looks partly cloudy, maintaining fairly mild conditions. Temperatures hover about 8°C and lows near 4°C. Rain chances appear slim, though a few clouds may drift by later in the day. Winds remain gentle, rounding off a slightly calmer stretch compared to earlier in the week.
