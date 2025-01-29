In just under two years, Matt and Fi Velarde have transformed their gallery into a hub for contemporary art. Located at the top of Fore Street in Kingsbridge, their space has quickly become a must-visit destination for art enthusiasts.
With their new exhibition previewing this Friday (January 31), the couple reflects on the past 18 months and looks ahead to the year to come.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” says Matt. “We’ve learned so much and had a fantastic response from the local community. We aimed to be a destination gallery, and I don’t think there’s another quite like us in the area.”
For Matt and Fi, private views are some of the most exciting moments in the gallery’s calendar. “There’s nothing quite like witnessing that immediate response—when someone falls in love with a piece, makes that instant decision to take it home, and the artist gets to experience that moment first-hand. It’s a special energy that really fuels what we do."
For Fi, the joy lies in collaboration. “Meeting the artists has been a highlight—visiting their studios, seeing their work first-hand, and building relationships. It’s what makes this gallery special.”
Every exhibition is carefully considered, ensuring that each show has a strong, cohesive flow while allowing individual pieces to shine. Rather than simply selecting artists at random, the gallery follows a structured process to curate its exhibitions.
"We have a panel where we propose artists we’ve discovered or followed for years,” Fi says. “We discuss who fits each show’s vision, looking at how their work complements the overall theme and interacts with other pieces in the space."
Matt added, “We’ve shifted to longer exhibitions. Early on, we rotated shows too quickly. Now, we prioritise depth—bringing artists back and keeping their work visible on our website year-round.”
The Velarde's ambition is clear: to establish their gallery as the South West’s premier destination for contemporary art. “Cornwall has a rich history of modern British art, but South Hams has untapped potential,” Matt says.
Their approach balances local, national, and global talent. “We always include local artists, but selection is based on merit,” he added. “We champion those we believe in.”
Recent exhibitions have included globally renowned names like Bruce Munro, known for his Field of Light installations. “Hosting Bruce was a privilege,” Matt says. “His work spans from New York’s Freedom Square to Australia’s deserts. Having it here felt like a homecoming— especially as he has roots in the South Hams.”
Community engagement is central to their mission. They’ve hosted talks with figures like broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby and avant-garde filmmaker Malcolm Le Grice, whose retrospective drew visitors who studied alongside him in the 1960s.
Commenting on the Malcolm Le Grice retrospective, Fi said: "Some of the young ones that came from Plymouth loved it. But we also had so many visitors in their 70s and 80s who had been in college with him. One lady who works in Totnes is a textile artist, and she came saying, 'Oh, he probably won’t remember me, but I was with him at college, and I loved what he was doing.' It was just lovely—they all loved his work."
Another upcoming initiative they are planning is their partnership with Arts University Plymouth (AUP), offering mentorship to recent graduates. “There’s a real shock after finishing—suddenly, you’re on your own, without the structure of university. Many graduates struggle to find exhibition opportunities, and it can be daunting to break into the art world.” Fi said. “Hopefully, this will give them a meaningful next step, a platform where they can showcase their work in a professional setting and gain confidence. We want to support emerging talent, not just by exhibiting their work but by mentoring them—helping them navigate the industry.” Fi explains. “We’ll offer them a slot in our winter show, giving them time to develop projects. It’s about nurturing talent early.”
Matt added: “If these artists succeed, we’ve played a part in their journey and that’s very exciting to be a part of.”
Another defining feature of the gallery is its sculpture garden, an immersive outdoor space where art and nature intertwine. “It’s unique in the South West,” says Matt. “Some works remain for years, while others rotate, ensuring there’s always something fresh to discover. We wanted a place where visitors could engage with sculptures in a natural setting, not just a white cube.”
Their upcoming exhibition, The Original Print Show, is deeply personal for Fi, a printmaker herself. "Printmaking is such an underrated art form," Fi explains. "Many people think of it as just producing multiples, but it’s incredibly technical, and each piece is unique in its own way. The textures, layers, and materials involved make it a deeply hands-on process. We want to challenge misconceptions and show people just how diverse printmaking can be. Whether it’s a bold, modern screen print or a delicate mezzotint, there’s a story behind every piece," she says.
The show features 22 artists—17 printmakers and five ceramicists—displayed in a dynamic, ungrouped format. Highlights include a limited-edition piece by Jonathan Lawes, created exclusively for Kingsbridge.
Running alongside the exhibition will be workshops and a residency with Steve Joy, an artist who works between the U.S., France, and Plymouth. “Visitors will have the chance to watch his process and chat with him as he works,” Fi says.
The Velarde’s say they want to break down the perception that galleries are exclusive spaces only for serious collectors. Instead, they are aiming to create an environment where anyone can walk in, explore, and feel at ease.
“Galleries can be intimidating, especially in London,” Matt says. “We don’t want that here. This is a space for everyone, not just buyers.”
Fi added: “Art should inspire, whether you’re buying or just browsing. The more people feel welcome, the better the atmosphere.”
The Original Print Show will open to the public on Saturday, February 1, and run until April 26. This exhibition includes work by both high-profile and emerging artists, as well as those whose printmaking practice accompanies their painting and sculptural work. Artists include Peter Randall-Page RA, whose archive collection of linocuts, screen prints, aquatints, and etchings spans 25 years; Katherine Jones RA, who combines painting with traditional printmaking techniques; and Frances Gynn RWA, whose work is informed by environmental issues, alongside artists Andrew Mackenzie, Nathalie Kingdon, Shelly Tregoning, Chowwai Cheung, Jonathan Lawes, Paulette Bansal, Sue Potter, Emma Studd, Sarah Gillespie, Gail Mallatratt, Anita Reynolds, Richard Lawrence, Fi Wallace Velarde, and Robert Manners.
The exhibition will be accompanied by a collection of contemporary sculpture and ceramics by artists Antonio Lopez Reche, Richard Perry, Björk Haraldsdottir, Kinsley Byrne, and Elaine Sheppard Bolt.