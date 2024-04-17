Devon County Council has given information about the widening close to the Sign of the Owl junction on the A3121.
Due to the nature of the works a full road closure and then traffic management will be needed, and advance signs will also be placed on the Highway.
The planned on-site working will be• Monday April 29 to Sunday June 30th.
The road will be fully closed between Monday April 29 to Sunday June 2.
This is because of the nature of the works and safety of all workers and the public.
Only this section of the road will be closed- all other roads in the area will be open as usual.•
From Monday June 3 until Sunday June 30 the road will be open under TrafficManagement.
Information will be posted on the Devon Alerts social media and can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/DevonAlert or on X: @DevonAlerts