Air ambulance called to motorbike crash

Two people were taken to hospital following a collision between a car and a motorbike.

The crash took place at just before 9.30pm on Tuesday, on the A383 near Buckfastleigh.

Three fire crews attended - from Buckfastleigh, Ashburton and Newton Abbot - along with police and both land ambulances and the air ambulance.