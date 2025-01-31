The planning application for a development at Baltic Wharf in Totnes has been refused by South Hams District Council.
Acorn, the developer, had submitted a planning application for a substantial development on the site which included 194 dwellings, a 55-bed care home, an underground car park for 324 cars, commercial buildings and a reduced boatyard.
The local development plan required 30 per cent of the dwellings to be affordable.
Acorn only offered six per cent.
The Planning Officer concluded: "The proposed development, by virtue of scale, massing, layout and design, would not integrate into the existing area and would be injurious to the distinctive townscape character, scenic qualities and landscape setting of Totnes."
SHDC Councillor for Totnes John Birch said: “Totnes has been saved from the blight of an ugly, overcrowded development that would have blotted the landscape and character of our riverside.”