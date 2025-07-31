Filming has started today (Thursday) on the popular detective drama Beyond Paradise in Tavistock.
It is believed Beyond Paradise (a spin-off of the Death in Paradise series) has been commissioned for a fourth season on BBC One, with filming having now kicked off on the new instalment.
Although the BBC has not confirmed a release date for season 4, the news of filming will excite fans.
The series follows DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) after the events of his Death in Paradise stint, finding him in the town of Shipton Abbott – actually Looe – where he solves puzzling cases.
The Beyond Paradise Instagram has confirmed filming: ‘We’re back in Shipton Abbott! Filming has begun this week on the brand-new series of Beyond Paradise. Expect plenty of puzzling twists and turns as the team gear up for another series full of mystery, humour and heart on the sunny shores of Devon and Cornwall.’
Beyond Paradise also follows the ups and downs in Humphrey's relationship with long-time partner Martha (Sally Bretton), and its main location is Looe, but it has also been filmed extensively in Tavistock, Launceston and other locations around West Devon and over the bridge in Cornwall.
The filming always generates excitement among visitors and locals, with some getting involved with extras and behind-the-scenes experiences.
Today film crews returned to Tavistock, famed for its picturesque architecture, this time to the West Devon Club on Abbey Place, next to Abbey Bridge.
A gazebo and a tent have been erected outside to house film crews and equipment to support filming inside the building and shelter personnel as drizzle dampened the town this morning.
Filming staff carrying equipment said they could not speak about what they were doing when questioned by the Tavistock Times.
The series tells of copper Humphrey Goodman after leaving the tropical paradise of Saint Marie in search of a quieter life, taking up the position of DI in the sleepy Devon town of Shipton Abbott, the home of his fiancée Martha.
The BBC drama ‘Beyond Paradise’ has been filming in and around Tavistock, using locations like West Street, Duke Street and Tavistock College. The Tavistock Times has been covering the filming activity, including reports on filming at Cox Tor on Dartmoor. The show is a spin-off from the popular series ‘Death in Paradise’.
Previous Beyond Paradise film locations in Tavistock include the 76 Bar and Kitchen; Tavistock College where the college served as a base for crew accommodation and parking; Duke Street, Market Road, the pannier market and Mount Kelly College and nearby Cox Tor on Dartmoor.
Other locations to feature in the light drama include Calstock and Horsebridge.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.