Due to the ice and snow, South Hams District Council crews have been unable to safely access some areas in the last 48 hours to carry out our waste and recycling collections.
This is particularly affecting properties in the East Cornworthy and Dittisham areas, although other areas may also be affected.
They are monitoring conditions regularly to ensure that they return to collect waste and recycling as soon as they safely can, though if you can, you are asked to hold onto your recycling material until your next scheduled collection.
All waste will be back collected as soon as the weather permits.
