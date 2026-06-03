There have been multiple callouts for Bigbury Coastguard Rescue Team recently.
On May 20 they were called to reports of a dog stuck on the cliff.
Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team were also called in case a technical rope rescue was required.
Luckily the Bigbury team’s dog whisperers managed to coax the dog down to the beach without technical intervention and return it safely to its owners.
On May 27 the team were called alongside Hope Cove Lifeboat, Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team, South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust & Devon & Cornwall Police to reports of a person in the water in distress at South Milton Sands.
The casualty had become separated from their paddleboard and needed rescuing by the Hope Cove Lifeboat.
Due to the casualties condition they were taken directly to Hope Cove to receive care from the waiting Coastguards.
Bigbury Coastguard Rescue team and some of the other team members were then diverted to South Milton to find the casualty’s grandson and liaise with the police.
On May 30 the Bigbury team were tasked to reports of a 23 year old male who had badly lacerated their foot on rocks at Westcombe Beach.
The team made their way down to the beach where they assessed and treated the casualty and the team said they would like to thank the nurse who began the initial care having been passing on the coast path.
Yealm Coastguard Rescue Team joined them to stretcher the casualty to the team's vehicle to be transported to Kingston where they could make their way onwards to hospital.
The Bigbury Coastguard Rescue Team is a dedicated volunteer search and rescue unit, operating as part of the UK's HM Coastguard UK Coastguard Rescue Service areas and stations in the UK Bigbury Coastguard Rescue team.
Tasked by the Falmouth Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), they are on call 24/7 to respond to coastal emergencies, medical evacuations, and cliff rescues.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.