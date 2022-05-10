Blooming marvelous
Kingsbridge Methodist Church will be the place to be next month to see and smell a variety of flower arrangements
Tuesday 10th May 2022
Kingsbridge Methodist Church is organising a Flower Festival next month.
There will be at least 12 arrangements on themes including the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Easter, Pentecost and the Coronation.
Any money raised will go to a charity in India which is being supported by the Exeter Methodist circuit.
In addition to the displays cream teams are being served and there will be activities for children.
It’s open on Friday June 3 and Saturday June 4 between 2pm and 5pm.
