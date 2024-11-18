Dartmouth Academy, part of Education South West, has held lantern making workshops this month as part of the preparations for Candlelit Dartmouth at the end of November.
The workshops were open to the whole community and all materials to make a lantern were provided at the events on the 9th and 10th of November. Donations were collected to help support next year’s Candlelit Dartmouth.
The workshops were the final community based sessions ahead of the Candlelit Dartmouth weekend on the 29th and 30th of November. Highlights over the weekend will include a spectacular procession with hundreds of beautiful, hand-made paper lanterns and Father Christmas' boat gliding silently through the moonlit waters of the river Dart.
Nicola Perrott, Assistant Principal at Dartmouth Academy, said:
“Everyone at Dartmouth Academy is delighted that Candlelit Dartmouth is returning after a five year absence and I was so pleased to lead the lantern making workshops this month. It was wonderful to see children of all ages, and their family and friends come along and make their own lanterns so they can take part in the procession.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West said:
“It’s great to hear that the lantern making workshops at Dartmouth Academy were so well attended by the local community. Many thanks to Ms Perrott for leading these over the weekend - I know how special the Candlelit Dartmouth event was to the town and it’s lovely that the school is playing a central role in bringing it back.”
Education South West is a trust of eight primary schools, four secondary schools, one all through school and a University Technical College all based in Devon.
Education South West is focused on creating a culture which supports and challenges all whilst also working with those in and outside their community of schools to improve all.