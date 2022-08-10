Broken van blocks main Kingsbridge thoroughfare

By Richard Harding   |   Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter   |
Wednesday 10th August 2022 11:15 am
[email protected]
Share
Van in fore street Kingsbridge
(Richard Harding )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Fore Street in Kingsbridge is currently blocked by a van with a broken wheel just outside WH Smith.

The Volkswagen TDI came to a standstill half way up the street around 9.30am.

Van in Fore Street, Kingsbridge
(Richard Harding )

The driver believes a ball joint has broken.

The AA have been called to tow away the vehicle.

More About:

Kingsbridge
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0