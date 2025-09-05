A burglar who twice raided a Totnes community hub has been sent to prison for six months.
Horatio Harrison, 34, of no fixed abode Totnes, was recently sentenced at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to two burglaries.
The court heard how on August 28 Harrison gained access to The Mansion, a community hub in Totnes.
Harrison gained access to a café inside the building and covered up the camera with some paper. The following day it was noticed that money was missing.
Then, in the early hours of 1 September, Harrison again gained entry to the main building and stole drinks from the café.
In interview Harrison made full admissions.
Sergeant Rich Hickman, from the Totnes Neighbourhood Team, said: “The cafe is a well-used community business and its repeat victimisation has caused concern amongst residents and other local businesses.
“Harrison’s actions have had a negative impact within the community of Totnes.
“This prosecution goes to show that offences of this nature will be fully investigated by our officers and dealt with robustly.
“We are pleased that this matter was dealt with swiftly potentially safeguarding other businesses in Totnes.”
Burglary is an offence which can be tried 'either way' – that is either in the magistrates' courts ('summarily') or in the Crown Court ('on indictment') – depending on how serious the case is. If it is decided that it is less serious, it will be heard in the magistrates' courts where there is no jury.
To report a crime or if you have information about crime, use the online reporting tool on the Devon & Cornwall Police website, or call 101. If a crime is taking place, call 999.
Crime can also be reported completely anonymously. Visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111 to report a crime with 100 per cent anonymity.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.