The charity it is calling on Natural England (which sets the stock numbers of all moorland grazing animals) and Defra (Department of the Environment, Farming and Rural Affairs) to implement the independent Fursdon Review on the future management of the moor which states: “Dartmoor’s pony population is genetically important and invaluable for conservation grazing. Ponies and cattle should not be linked for the calculation of agri-environment agreement stocking rates and Natural England should not take actions likely to result in a decline in pony numbers.”