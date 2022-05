Car and motorbike involved in collision near Buckfastleigh

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Ivybridge & South Brent Gazette. Read our privacy notice

There was an accident involving a car and and a motorbike near Buckfastleigh on 24-05-22.

The incident took place at Bickington A383 and emergency serviced were called just before half past nine in the evening.

Fire crews attended from Buckfastleigh, Ashburton and Newton Abbot along with police and ambulance.