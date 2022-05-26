Car and motorbike involved in collision near Buckfastleigh
Two drivers were taken to hospital followeing a collision between a car and a motorbike on the A383 at Bickington . Three five crews attended along with air and land ambulances and police.
By Richard Harding | Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter |
Thursday 26th May 2022 9:20 am
(Devon and Somerset Fire Service )
There was an accident involving a car and and a motorbike near Buckfastleigh on 24-05-22.
The incident took place at Bickington A383 and emergency serviced were called just before half past nine in the evening.
Fire crews attended from Buckfastleigh, Ashburton and Newton Abbot along with police and ambulance.
An air ambulance attended but both drivers were treated by paramedics on the scene and taken to hospital by air ambulance.
