Kingsbridge barbershop group The Kingsmen Harmony Chorus are hosting a special concert in aid of the charity BASICS Devon after they came to the aid of the groups’ Chairman, Barrington Sowden.
The concert will take place on Friday September 8 at The Guildhall in Plymouth and will be attended by The Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Devon and the Lord Major and Mayoress of Plymouth.
After Barrington fell down the stairs in 2022, BASICS supported him as he waited for the ambulance to come, providing him with medical assistance and waiting with him until help arrived.
Barrington said: “I was touched by the way they came and attended to me…. When I fell down the stairs I thought it was going to be many hours, and within ten minutes they were by my side, administering medications and making sure I was well.”
Barrington was extremely grateful for the support they provided him with, and decided to choose BASICS as the charity he would fundraise for during his time as Chair: “They were willing to stay with me until the ambulance arrived... (I) decided there and then as Chair of the Kingsmen I would nominate them as my charity.”
Barrington first injured his back in 1978, whilst serving in the Royal Navy. This led to him being medically discharged after serving for 14 years. He has had continuous back problems since, and underwent his first surgery in 1995.
To support BASICS Devon, the Kingsmen will be hosting a concert alongside Plymouth Rock Choir and The Callington Community Gospel Choir.
Barrington wanted to put the concert together to spotlight the charity and the work they do.
He said: “I’d never heard of BASICS Devon before, why aren’t they well known? They’ve been running for thirty years (and) they do all their fundraising themselves.”
The concert will see a combination of different genres, in the first concert of its kind for the group.
Barrington added: “I wanted it to be a bit different. I wanted a different genre of music.”
Tickets can be found here: https://thelittleboxoffice.com/thekingsmen/