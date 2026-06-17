Pupils at Salcombe CE Primary School have been given a first-hand lesson in the circle of life after successfully hatching chicks in their classroom.
The project, which saw six fertilised eggs incubated at the school, was designed to help children learn about life cycles through practical experience while encouraging responsibility and empathy.
The eggs, supplied by Home Farm in Cornwall, arrived by post and were carefully monitored by pupils with assistance from teaching and support staff.
Children helped place the eggs in an incubator, ensured the correct temperature was maintained and used candlelight to check on the chicks' development before hatching.
Head of School Miss Lottie Bond said the initiative formed part of the school's commitment to hands-on learning.
"With the project to hatch chicks from eggs, we wanted to bring a real-life biological situation to life and teach children about life cycles while fostering empathy and responsibility,” she said.
"This type of project also supports social-emotional wellbeing and is known to improve memory retention and increase concentration."
Miss Bond said arrangements had been made in advance to ensure the chicks would have a permanent home once they hatched.
The incubator was kept out of direct sunlight and pupils closely followed the development of the eggs over several weeks.
The first chick emerged after 22 days, with two more hatching on days 23 and 24.
The arrival of the chicks quickly became a talking point across the school, with every pupil given the opportunity to meet them before they were moved to their new home with The Smouts.
Among those involved was Isla James, who said the experience had been exciting from start to finish.
"We were so excited to help the eggs hatch their chicks," she said.
"The first chick enjoyed our phonics lesson, and we read to it."
School leaders said the project had given children a unique opportunity to observe animal development up close, turning a science topic usually confined to textbooks into a memorable real-world experience.
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