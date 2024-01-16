The Kingsbridge Choral Workshop has been held in February or March every year for the past 30 years, having started in 1993 with a day devoted to singing Handel’s “Messiah”.

To mark the anniversary, next month once again a day will be spent singing “Messiah” – on Saturday, February 3 at Kingsbridge Community College.

Handel’s “Messiah” has been a firm favourite with choral singers everywhere, with many such singers notching up several performances in their lifetimes.

This February’s Workshop ends with a public performance at Kingsbridge Community College at 5pm accompanied by an orchestra, including soloists.

This is free to attend, but there will be a retiring collection in aid of the British Red Cross.

It will be a memorable occasion singing wonderful music, and costs £20 to take part in the day.

Full details are available from Alastair Durden - who is running the Workshop - at: [email protected] or phone 07724 486584.