To mark the anniversary, next month once again a day will be spent singing “Messiah” – on Saturday, February 3 at Kingsbridge Community College.
Handel’s “Messiah” has been a firm favourite with choral singers everywhere, with many such singers notching up several performances in their lifetimes.
This February’s Workshop ends with a public performance at Kingsbridge Community College at 5pm accompanied by an orchestra, including soloists.
It will be a memorable occasion singing wonderful music, and costs £20 to take part in the day.
Full details are available from Alastair Durden - who is running the Workshop - at: [email protected] or phone 07724 486584.