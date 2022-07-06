Church opens its doors to community

A vision to make a church space more open and accessible to the community kickstarted with a free Jubilee cream tea to celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign.

The event held at St John’s Church, Bridgetown also included a craft show featuring creations made by talented local people.

The event was given a boost thanks to a £1,800 community grant awarded by Totnes Town Council, which was put towards display boards.

Diana Walters, a member of the church, said: “Over 250 people enjoyed the Jubilee at St John’s Church in a joyful and colourful celebration of amazing local arts and crafts and a splendid cream tea.

“We are very grateful to the town council who helped us enormously, and to the many local volunteers for all their tireless work and constant joy.”

Totnes Mayor, Cllr Emily Price, said: “It was a real treat to pop into St John’s Church during the Jubilee weekend and see so many people enjoying a celebratory cream tea and happy conversation.

“What a lovely event. Well done to all the team who worked hard to put it together.”