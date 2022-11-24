Churchstow once again has a spectacular Christmas lights display thanks to a local man.
Mike Langman has been illuminating the outside of his house and garden since around 1990 and has been using the display to raise money for charity since 2000.
Mike says: “Last year we made £5411 meaning the total was £64,300 and this year we’re hoping to hit £70,000.
“Every year the money goes to The Children’s Hospice South West.” Mike is assisted by Roland Johns who secures the roof lights and Salcombe Masonic Lodge sponsors the electricity.
Mike added: “We start putting up the lights at the beginning of November but we’ve had a few ups and downs with all the recent rain and bad weather.”
The lights are lit everyday from 4.30pm to 11pm between December 1 and January 6 with the official switch on at 5pm on Sunday 4 to coincide with the Parish Council’s party in the hall next door.
If you would like to see the lights and make a contribution they are at 1 Glebeland, Churchstow TQ73RD.