On the evening of Sunday January 26, as many sheltered from Storm Herminia, the HM Coastguard - South Devon & SE Cornwall - Area 10 Flood Rescue Team were sent to large scale flooding in Somerset.
This included Coastguard Rescue Officers from Kingsbridge and Bigbury.
The team arrived at the MASHA - Multi-agency strategic holding area at Taunton Fire Station.
Working alongside emergency service partners from Devon & Cornwall Police, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, Mountain Rescue England and Wales, and other agencies, the team awaited instructions before being sent out to help evacuate homes and provide welfare checks.
After a long night, the team stood down at around 7am on the Monday morning and returned home.