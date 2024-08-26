Mike Felton and his Dartoff Angling Boat Club recently held a fishing competition for Dart RNLI Lifeboat and raised £1,360.
Club chairman Mike and competition organiser Mike Johnson handed over a cheque to Dart RNLI acting fundraising committee chair John Butler in front of the Dartmouth RNLI Visitor Centre & Shop.
32 anglers on 14 boats took part, with Dart’s B class on hand to open the day.
Mike Felton, part of a family of RNLI supporters, also passed on his thanks to fishing competition sponsors and said: “We hope to do another competition next year, bigger and better” .
“We have 27 boats in our club and you never know when we might need the RNLI.”
Dart Lifeboat Station was first established in 1878 and re-opened in 2007 after being closed for 111 years.
It currently operates B Class and D Class inshore lifeboats.
