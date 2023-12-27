Dartmouth Higher Ferry services have resumed after they were cancelled due to strong winds.
The Higher Ferry posted a brief message on its website on Wednesday (December 27), which said: "The Higher Ferry is currently closed due to increasingly strong SW winds. We apologise for the disruption and any inconvenience."
However, services were up and running once again the following day, according to the same website.
The ferry service operates on the River Dart from Kingswear to Dartmouth.
Storm Gerrit has had a limited impact in the South Hams, although in other parts of Devon, namely around the River Torridge, had a flood warning. The Met Office in Exeter also flagged a yellow warning that remained in place until 6pm on Wednesday evening.