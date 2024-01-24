Of Above Town judges wrote; ‘Embedded upon the Dartmouth hillside, Above Town is a refined property with thoughtful details and structure robust enough to withstand the severity of its coastal environment.The complexity involved in the design and construction of this new property was a challenge for the small-scale local contractor as this was their most intricate project to date. the end result is a beautifully crafted property, only realised through the sheer determination and collaboration of the team involved.’