A luxurious propery in Dartmouth has won a prestigious construction award that rewards excellence in projects across England and Wales.
Above Town won the Best Individual New Home at the LABC Building Excellence Awards presented at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel. Just under 1000 leading people from the construction industry gathered to celebrate ‘best practice, quality and exemplary standards in construction. The awards look at professional skills and competence.
The judges who are all industry experts chose Above Town from amongst the highest quality projects, teams and professionals showcasing solutions to complex technical or construction issues, sight constraints and technical innovation, The contribution of public sector building control teams was also noted,
Of Above Town judges wrote; ‘Embedded upon the Dartmouth hillside, Above Town is a refined property with thoughtful details and structure robust enough to withstand the severity of its coastal environment.The complexity involved in the design and construction of this new property was a challenge for the small-scale local contractor as this was their most intricate project to date. the end result is a beautifully crafted property, only realised through the sheer determination and collaboration of the team involved.’
The LABC public service building control team from Devon Building Control Partnership supported the winning project sharing their knowledge and offering support. Their friendly and approachable attitute helped the contractors complete their project while keeping up-to-date with regulations.
LABC Chief Executive Lorna Stimpson said: ‘‘I firmly believe that one of the best ways to see more good work is to praise building excellence and to publicly acknowledge companies, designers, site managers and tradespeople who go that extra mile.’’