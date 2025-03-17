Dartmouth resident Julie Toone was outraged that Devon County Council refused to fix what she saw as a dangerous trip hazard on South Town.
Julie herself tripped over as she explains: “I stumbled and was very lucky I wasn’t more seriously hurt.
“The council really needs to do something about this.
“It’s almost as if they’re waiting for a serious incident before they do anything.”
Julie wrote twice to Devon County Council in February and they told her it doesn’t meet the criteria for repair.
Julie added: ““It’s very clearly a trip hazard as it’s on a narrow area of paving where the road pinches.
“It only takes a second’s lack of concentration and you are down.”
We contacted Devon County Council on Julie’s behalf and within days Julie reported back to us that the kerb had been fixed.
She said: “They've fixed the curb stone today.
“I'm guessing your email to Devon CC had something to do with that.”