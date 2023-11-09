A Dartmouth silversmith has won a regional enterprise award for her bespoke designs.
Amanda Czerwinski, who runs Dartmouth Silver, walked away with the Best Bespoke Silver Jewellery Manufacturer award, which is organised by the SME Southern Enterprise Awards.
The accolade recognises the efforts of small and medium enterprises from the region with the second highest annual turnover in the UK.
Mrs Czerwinski, who works closely with clients to create her bespoke designs, described her creations as “organic” and “perfectly imperfect”.
She said: “I don’t use any machinery at all, so nothing is pressed out. The equipment I’ve got is the equipment that they’ve been using for hundreds of years, so I’m very traditional and every piece is unique.”
She added: “I come to work and I don’t necessarily know what I’m going to be making that day, I just sit in front of my work shop and I think ‘right, what am I going to make today?’
“None of it is manufactured anywhere else - I make it all on my premises with 100 per cent recycled silver, so I’m a one-woman band!”
Mrs Czerwinski, who also works in copper, has been designing her own jewellery range since about 2015, drawing her initial inspiration from local jewellers in St Ives, Cornwall, where she previously had a business.
“My family has been in jewellery as long as I can remember. I had a little boutique in St Ives but it was jewellery that I used to buy in from companies,” she said.
She decided to start designing her own jewellery when she realised there was a demand for locally sourced products.
“People used to come in the shop and ask me if I had any local jewellery. It took me a while to actually realise that I could have a go at designing my own jewellery.”
She attended the Penzance School of Art where she learnt her trade before taking an Advanced Silversmithing course in Exeter College.
With business booming, Mrs Czerwinski has decided to move to bigger premises on Foss Street on November 25.