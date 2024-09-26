This week Bev and I head east, crossing the Dorset border to Lyme Regis.

The town is part of the Jurassic Coast and it’s rich seams of fossils which became England’s only natural UNESCO World Heritage site in 2001.

Some of the beautiful sea front houses (Richard Harding)

There is a statue of Mary Anning who was a pioneering palaeontologist and fossil collector.

She discovered the first complete skeleton of a plesiosaur.

The colourful beach huts (Richard Harding)

The harbour wall which is known as The Cobb was first mentioned in a document in 1328 and appears in Jane Austin’s novel, Persuasion, the John Fowles novel The French Lieutenant’s Woman and a film actually called The Cobb from 1981 that was partially shot there.

A fountain dating back to 1768 (Richard Harding)

We visited Lyme Regis Museum which boasts a wonderful selection of fossils as well as historical items and exhibits.

Other attractions include the Lyme Regis Marine Aquarium which you can find on the wall of The Cobb.

The Jurassic Coast (Richard Harding)

Before you leave, don’t forget to buy some delicious Dorset apple cake.

The historic harbour, The Cobb (Richard Harding)
A statue of palaeontologist and fossil collector Mary Anning (Richard Harding)