Derriford Hospital’s Emergency Department has been awarded a Silver accreditation, as part of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine’s (RCM) Green ED programme .
After only joining the programme in 2023, University Hospitals Plymouth (UHP) became one of the first NHS Trusts in the country to be awarded a Bronze accreditation by the RCEM in 2024.
Thanks to a multidisciplinary approach to becoming a greener organisation, UHP’s Emergency Department (ED) at Derriford Hospital is now one of only six Trusts in the country to have achieved the highly coveted Silver award.
The GreenED programme is an RCEM initiative set out to drive environmentally sustainable practices within the speciality of Emergency Medicine. The various evidence-based actions required to attain each level of the programme contribute to national net zero targets and create financial savings, while also ensuring that improvements in patient care are paramount.
Dr Ian Higginson, President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine and Consultant in Emergency Medicine at UHP, said: “On behalf of the College - a massive congratulations to the team at Derriford who have been awarded a Silver accreditation through our GreenED programme.
“This accomplishment has been driven by a dedicated, innovative team, who have reduced emissions, as well as waste and saved costs - all to tackle the climate crisis. Dr Daisy Stevens has done a brilliant job leading on this, supported by many colleagues including Sophie Underdown and Kirsty Wavish from the Trust’s Sustainability team.
"I’ve been proud to play my part in this, and it means a lot that my own department and our organisation have got behind it all.
“A healthier planet means healthier patients, and we have a duty to act to protect both.
“As a College, we are proud to support Emergency Departments across the UK, and beyond, in playing their part to become more environmentally friendly.”
Dr Daisy Stevens, Speciality Doctor in Emergency Medicine, adds: “I am incredibly grateful and immensely proud that our department has been awarded the Silver accreditation for our GreenED work. This recognition reflects the commitment, creativity and determination of our entire team.
“Achieving this award has truly been a collective effort, and it highlights what can be accomplished when people share a common purpose and passion for improvement.
“The aim of GreenED is to achieve the triple bottom line: delivering better care for patients, in ways that are better for the environment, identifying more sustainable options that reduce waste and deliver meaningful cost savings. We firmly believe that environmental responsibility and excellent patient care go hand in hand.”
“This recognition is well-deserved,” explains Kirsty Wavish, Sustainability Manager at UHP.
“Not only have colleagues in the ED worked incredibly hard to improve timely access to care for our patients, but they are also spearheading greener initiatives across the Trust.
It’s been a real team effort.”
For the Bronze accreditation, the team worked on a number of activities with the aim of reducing carbon emissions, including making better use of energy, waste segregation and using sustainable clinical items such as cannulation materials.
