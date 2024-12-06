CareYourWay marked its 19th anniversary on December 5, celebrating nearly two decades of providing compassionate, person-centred home care.
Founded in 2005 in East Allington, South Devon, by Sarah and Manuel Sabater, the company grew from a family-run service into a nationally acclaimed leader in home care, supporting tens of thousands of clients across the UK.
The Sabaters were inspired to launch CareYourWay after experiencing shortcomings in care provision first-hand.
Today, the brand is known for its commitment to tailoring care to what matters most to each client—a testament to the founders' belief in the power of small, meaningful actions.
Nearly two decades later, this ethos still defines the company. Known for its focus on quality and compassion, CareYourWay has achieved accolades such as being rated among the top 2% of home care providers by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
Reflecting on the 19th anniversary, Jonathan Sabater said: "Growing up alongside my family as we built this service from the ground up, I witnessed how our care transformed lives in our community. To now see our name recognised nationwide is truly humbling. This milestone honours our teams, who continue to go above and beyond every day."
The company celebrated its anniversary across its national network, with teams decorating offices, sharing stories, enjoying freshly baked cakes and taking a moment to reflect on the journey of each home care team.
Each activity highlighted the organisation’s mission of transforming lives through personalised care and celebrated the company’s mission; to transform lives through outstanding care, "one home, one family, and one person at a time".
CareYourWay’s services include live-in care, dementia support, and palliative care.
These services empower individuals to maintain their independence and dignity while receiving the support they need.
The organisation remains committed to raising home care standards, expanding its franchise network, and influencing national care policies, ensuring its heartfelt approach continues to thrive.