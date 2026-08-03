Families across Devon with children aged five and under can now access free support and advice through a new mobile app launched following investment from Devon County Council.
The EasyPeasy app has been introduced to help parents and carers during the early years of their child’s development, part of the council’s commitment to helping children get the best possible start in life.
The app provides thousands of ideas, activities and tips designed to turn everyday parenting into opportunities for learning and play. Advice is tailored to a child’s age and stage of development and focuses on activities using simple materials already available at home.
Content covers a range of topics including wellbeing, bedtime routines, nutrition, speech and language development, mindfulness and learning through play.
Devon County Council said the app aims to support communication skills, strengthen parent-child relationships and help children prepare for starting school.
The platform also allows parents and carers to share their own experiences and ideas, creating a peer-to-peer support network for families. A new feature signposting users to local activities and events is also due to be introduced.
Councillor Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin, Devon County Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health, said the early years were vital for children’s development.
She said: “We know the early years are so crucial for children's development and future learning. EasyPeasy gives parents and carers access to simple, evidence-informed ideas they can use every day to support their child's development, confidence, and readiness for school.
“As a parent of two young children myself, I understand how challenging those first few years can be, and often what families need most is reassurance and practical support.
“The tips and activities available through EasyPeasy can really help build not only children’s confidence and wellbeing, but also parents’ confidence in supporting their child’s learning and development.”
Councillor Cottle-Hunkin encouraged families with young children to sign up and make use of the free service.
Families can download EasyPeasy through the App Store or Google Play Store and access premium content at no cost through Devon County Council’s partnership with the platform. Support is also available online at easypeasyapp.com/devon.
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