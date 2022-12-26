TRAIN travellers have been warned that disruption continues after the Christmas break and those travelling are advised to check their journey details before leaving the house.
A spokesperson for Great Western Railways said: ‘With ongoing industrial action this week, customers are advised to check train times before travelling as there could be short-notice alterations, especially to late-night services; and those travelling for New Year’s Eve celebrations are being warned of an earlier than usual shutdown.
‘Trades unions are taking industrial action, including strike action and action short of strike (an overtime ban), over December and January that will affect rail services from December 27 to January 8.
‘Services will start later on Tuesday, December 27, and a significantly reduced, revised timetable will operate.
‘Planned engineering work will also affect some routes. There may also be some short-notice changes or cancellations and customer should check before they travel, and travel earlier.
‘The TSSA union is taking strike action on December 28 and 29. Trains will continue to be disrupted with a significantly reduced level of service.
‘On strike days between January 3 and 7 only an extremely reduced service will operate on a limited number of routes and customers are advised to only travel if necessary on these dates. Some parts of the GWR network will have no service at all.
Services will start later (7.30am) and all journeys must be completed by 6.30pm.
‘On the day after the strike action, Sunday, January 8, trains will start later and there could be short-notice cancellations and alterations.
‘On the days affected, passengers are advised to find an alternative way to travel. Where services are running, customers should only travel by train if absolutely necessary, and it is highly recommended that a seat reservation is made.
Other train operators are also affected by this action, so onward travel could also be affected.
‘Where trains are able to operate, they are expected to be extremely busy. ’
Customers who have already purchased tickets for strike days can claim a full refund or amend their ticket; those who travel and are delayed may be entitled to Delay Repay compensation if they are delayed by 15 minutes or more.
To help customers, tickets will be valid for travel on alternative days on GWR services as follows:
• Tickets for 24, 27 December can be used the day before (where applicable), or up to and including Thursday 29 December
• Tickets for 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 January can be used the day before, or up to and including Tuesday 10 January
Season-ticket holders can apply for compensation through the Delay Repay scheme.
For more detailed information, including when journey planners will be updated with the latest train times, please visit www.gwr.com/strike.