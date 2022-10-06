Dream jobs revealed in new report showing purpose driven roles are inspiring Gen-Z
Subscribe newsletter
Virologist, sustainable fashion designer and accessible architects top the list of jobs that excite today’s youth according to new research.
Purpose driven careers rise to the top as the world of work evolves with the majority of Gen-Z turning their backs on high-paying jobs.
81% want to devote their future occupation to solving environmental and societal issues with 95% admitting they are concerned about the future world.
Two thirds (67%) of young Brits say they would pick purpose over wage in their career and over a third would never work for a company that did not have purpose at its heart.
The findings are revealed in new study by Samsung UK following a research study of 2,000 young people.
The top 10 careers of the future:
1.Virologist/ Immunologist – 48%
Conducts research into the outbreaks of global diseases assessing their impact and developing treatments
2. Sustainable fashion designer - 40%
Develops sustainable textiles and materials to reduce use of plastics and consumable materials
3. Accessible Design + Architecture – 36%
Develops technology, and software systems to support those with physical and mental disabilities in education, daily life and work
4. Wave Producers - 35%
Wave producers are engineers who create technologies to harness the energy generated by sea tides
5. Cyber Threat Hunter - 28%
Experts in using threat intelligence to identify attackers that might have slipped through wider detection mechanisms
6. Body Part Engineer - 27%
Will create living body parts for soldiers and civilians injured in worn torn conflicts
[if !supportLists]
7. Cultured Meat Engineer - 27%
Research and develop new ways of creating lab-grown meat with the aim to reduce consumption of meat from animals
8. Vaccine Developer - 26%
Develops vaccines for new and emerging threats of disease
9. Nanotechnologist - 21%
A nanotechnologist designs, creates and manipulates materials on a tiny scale
10. Forest Firefighter and Prevention Specialist – 20%
Forest firefighting is the prevention, control and suppression of fires in the forest
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |