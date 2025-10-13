It’s the end of an era as Regatta Chair, Ed Botterill, and Regatta Secretary, Mel Botterill, stepped down after 10 years of service to our town and community.
As Chair of the Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta, Ed has steered one of the UK’s most historic maritime events into a bold new era — blending tradition, sustainability, and community spirit in equal measure.
Under Ed’s leadership since 2016, the Regatta has earned Platinum Clean Regatta status multiple years running — a testament to his commitment to sustainability and reducing environmental impact.
He’s kept the Regatta free and open to all, championing community involvement and volunteer spirit.
He has strengthened partnerships with local sponsors and businesses, ensuring our event remains a celebration by the town, for the town, and Ed has also modernised the Regatta’s digital presence and branding while preserving its proud 180 year heritage.
Ed has been the longest serving Dartmouth Regatta Chair, and been presented the Silver Oar by no less than five Mayors, and only had one minor stab with the pin!
His legacy is one of commitment, innovation, and deep local pride, ensuring Dartmouth’s most iconic event continues to thrive for generations to come.
Mel’s dedication, coordination, and steady hand behind the scenes has made so much of what we cherish possible.
Throughout her tenure, Mel has ensured the smooth administration and governance of the Regatta’s committees, operations, and communications, supported the growth of community engagement and volunteer networks across Dartmouth, played a central role in coordinating with sponsors, local stakeholders, and regulatory bodies, and preserved our Regatta’s traditions while embracing modernisation and best practices
Her work may have often been “behind the scenes,” but its impact is front and centre, helping to keep the Dartmouth Regatta a source of pride, excellence, and connection.
A spokesperson said: “Thank you, Ed and Mel, for your vision, leadership, unwavering support of maritime heritage, and your tireless service to Dartmouth.”
