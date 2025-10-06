The Chair of Dartmouth’s Flavel Arts Centre Ian Downing has just completed an impressive 101-mile fundraising walk along Hadrian’s Wall, finishing in Bowness-on-Solway.
Ian is raising money for the Flavel Forever campaign, helping to secure the future of the beloved community hub.
In 2025, The Flavel celebrated its 20th anniversary.
It is the town’s only dedicated arts hub—a vibrant, volunteer-supported community space that offers inclusive and accessible arts, film, and learning opportunities for all ages.
As part of the Flavel Forever campaign, a dedicated trustee has launched the "200 Tors Challenge" to raise £35,000 for essential facility improvements and long-term sustainability.
The challenge involves climbing 200 Dartmoor tors by May 2026, with an impressive 98 completed so far!
Speaking before the challenge Ian said: “I am excited to join in on this journey by participating in a personal trek along Hadrian’s Wall—an adventurous 84-mile walk
“At 72 years young, I know this will be a challenge worth taking on!
“After completing the South West Coast Path last autumn, I was eager for my next adventure.”
Ian began on September 25 and supporters have been joining in with their own fundraising efforts.
Every donation helps ensure that The Flavel Centre continues to inspire, educate, and connect our community for generations to come.
The Flavel Centre Trust, is a company limited by guarantee with charitable status.
The Flavel Centre Trust owns and manages the freehold land and buildings in which The Flavel operates.
The Aims of the Trust are: the advancement of the education of the public in the arts, particularly, but not exclusively, the performing arts, the advancement of the education of the public by the provision and maintenance of a public library and associated facilities and any charitable purpose for the general benefit of the public.
