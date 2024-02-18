A NEW primary school careers programme is aiming to encourage more than 15,000 primary school pupils in Devon, Plymouth and Torbay to dream big about their future careers.
The Devon, Plymouth and Torbay Careers Hub is part of Start Small Dream Big - a new £2.6 million nationwide programme designed to help children from disadvantaged backgrounds to think about careers and gain an understanding of the type of jobs available.
The scheme, which will run through to 2025, is backed by investment from the Department for Education and is being rolled out by The Careers and Enterprise Company (CEC).
Devon and Torbay are among four non-Education Investment Areas (EIAs) invited to take part in the latest round of the project, starting next month (March), although Plymouth Primary schools are already involved.
The programme will bring learning alive by linking lessons to careers. It will also provide opportunities for pupils to meet inspiring employers so they can explore different jobs and understand the skills they will need for the future.
The initiative will bring together primary schools in local areas and provide teachers with training delivered by Teach First – to support teachers to develop and deliver careers programmes.
Primary school head teachers are being invited to attend one of the following Start Small, Dream Big Launch webinars being run by the Devon, Plymouth and Torbay Careers Hub:
• Tuesday, February 20, 3.30pm – 4.15pm.
• Monday, February 26, 3.30pm – 4.15pm.
Oli de Botton, CEO of The Careers and Enterprise Company, said: “Our primary school careers programme will help young people from disadvantaged communities explore the world of work in exciting and meaningful ways, raising aspirations and reducing barriers.
"The programme aims to inspire primary school children by connecting them with role models, showing them how different subjects relate to jobs and encourage them to continue to dream big.”
Councillor Rufus Gilbert, Devon County Council Cabinet Member for Economic Recovery and Skills, said: “It’s good to see Primary School children being given this opportunity – it's giving them a taste of possible careers and how their learning at school can relate to skills and the world of work. Being part of this national initiative is a great way for children to explore a range of jobs and nurture their ambitions.”
The programme is targeting 2,250 primary schools and 600,000 pupils nationwide, located in 55 Education Investment Areas (EIAs).