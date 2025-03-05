The South Hams could be third most affected by energy bill cap increases in the UK, based on average electricity consumption per household, and its low percentage of homes that are energy efficient.
The Isles of Scilly came in first place with North Norfolk second.
West Devon meanwhile came in at sixth place.
With the energy price cap set to go up in April, new research has revealed where in England could be most affected, with the Isles of Scilly coming out on top.
The study by QR Code Generator analysed 2023 data on energy performance certificates and electricity consumption data in kilowatt-hours from the Office for National Statistics and Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, respectively.
Researchers determined which areas could be hit hardest by bill cap increases when they come into effect on April 1, 2025, based on which local authorities have the highest energy consumption figures and the lowest stock of energy-efficient homes.
The South Hams has the third highest average electricity consumption on the list, with 4,676 kilowatt hours.
Additionally, only 35.71 per cent of homes had an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C or above, giving it the third spot.
Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator PRO S.L, commented on the study, “One pattern can be noticed from this list, and it is that rural and coastal areas could be most affected by upcoming bill cap increases.
This can be seen with the likes of the Isles of Scilly, North Norfolk, and South Hams all featuring.
Rural areas usually are skipped by housing developments as well, and older homes may suffer from poorer insulation and generally inefficient electricity setups, and it will be interesting to see whether this trend continues in upcoming instalments of this data.”